Bladen County voters make history, vote on Sunday

ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time in Bladen County, voters went to the polls on a Sunday.

The historic day happened over the Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day weekend, a part of early voting for the March 3 presidential year primary. The early voting segment continues each day, including Saturday and Sunday of the coming weekend, through Feb. 29.

In a report from the county Board of Elections released Monday morning, 150 people went to the county’s three early voting sites during the alotted four hours. Forty went to Bladenboro, 24 to East Arcadia and 86 to the Elizabethtown location at the Bladen County Board of Elections office.

The total was more than Saturday, when 98 people went to the three sites and cast their votes.

The early voting period opened Thursday. The county office said 226 turned out on the first day, followed by 181 on Valentine’s Day.

Entering Monday, Bladen County had 655 to visit one stop polling places in the first four days. At last Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Elections, nine envelopes containing ballots were given approval to be counted.

The route to Sunday voting by this Board of Elections included early encouragement last summer by the board chairwoman, Louella Thompson. The eventual vote months later was 3-2 in favor along party lines.

At one election board meeting, the chairman of the Democratic Party voiced opposition to Sunday voting. The Rev. Larry Hayes later clarified to say the party was in favor of Sunday voting. Republicans were against it from the first mention.

The one-stop early voting period ends a week from Saturday. Voters may register at the same time during early voting; same day registration is the only avenue to participate for those who did not register to vote in the March 3 primary by the Feb. 7 deadline.

The sites for early voting are at the Bladen County Board of Elections office, 308 S. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown; Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive in Bladenboro; and at the East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 E. Arcadia Road in Riegelwood.

Weekday hours for early voting are 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at each county site. Voting this Saturday is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Feb. 29 is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voting this Sunday is 1 to 5 p.m.

Polls on the day of the primary are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The general election is Nov. 3.

There are four contested races specific to Bladen County on the primary ballot.

Also, the presidential year election cycle will include the President of the United States, one U.S. senator, the representative for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 7, as well as our state’s governor, cabinet offices and members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

