ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Public Library has postponed tonight’s program for children due to the weather.

Reptiles at the Library is now March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the main library branch in Elizabethtown. Special guests will be from Fresh Start Rescue Inc. Youth can learn more about reptiles such as lizards, tortoises and snakes.

STEAM exploration is scheduled at three branches. STEAM is the acronym for science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Those programs are Monday at 4 p.m. at Bridger Memorial Library in Bladenboro, Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Clarkton Public Library and Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. at the main branch in Elizabethtown.

These programs are most appropriate for ages 6-11.

