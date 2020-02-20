Home News Emereau open today, closed on Friday by weather News Emereau open today, closed on Friday by weather February 20, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School will remain open today and be closed on Friday, due to the weather. The school shared the announcement Thursday morning. Bladen County is under a winter storm advisory, with the possibility of snow. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_School-6.jpg Bladen Journal View Comments Elizabethtown clear sky enter location -6.6 ° C -4.9 ° -7.7 ° 84 % 0kmh 0 % Mon 0 ° Tue 1 ° Wed 5 ° Thu 5 ° Fri 3 °