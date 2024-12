ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools announced Thursday afternoon in addition to an early release today, all schools will be closed on Friday.

On Wednesday, the district had said it would be a late arrival day.

Spokeswoman Valerie Newton said the district will now be in session March 13, a day that was originally a teacher workday.

