DUBLIN — Students, faculty and staff have been advised Bladen Community College is closed Friday.

The school anticipates bad weather conditions. Snow is in the forecast.

The trustees, originally scheduled for a retreat at 3 p.m., will not meet. President Dr. Amanda Lee said the meeting will be rescheduled.

