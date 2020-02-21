COLLY — Snow in Bladen County overnight Thursday amounted to a trace, dusting or less than an inch at best.

In a vast portion of the 879 square miles, little to no evidence remained Friday morning with temperatures about 34 degrees at sunrise and the roads dry save for a damp patch here or there near trees. Travel was not impacted, though many vehicles filling the highways and coming through downtown Elizabethtown did have remnants of the snow.

The entire state was on alert for a significant winter event. Rain preceded it, mixing to sleet in places before turning to snow. In Bladen County, the flakes fell after dark Thursday and were done shortly after midnight if not before in some places.

“I haven’t heard of a thing that went on,” said Nathan Dowless, the county’s director of Emergency Services. “Impacts were minimal. Roads are fine. I was out on them this morning; there’s a couple of slick places here and there.”

And he like many in the county had no problem with the uneventful event.

“That’s a very good thing,” he said.

The National Weather Service office in Wilmington reported the winter weather advisory for this area was in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. It reported close to one-half of an inch of snow in Pender and New Hanover counties.

At Curtis L. Brown Jr. Airport in Elizabethtown, light snow was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday. The last report of snow falling there was just after 4 a.m. Friday, and had been joined by light rain. The overnight low temperature recorded was 32 degrees at daybreak; the low windchill was 22 at 3:35 a.m.

Fayetteville reported about eight-tenths of an inch of snow, and Hope Mills one-half inch.

Educational institutions closed on Friday included Bladen County Schools, Emereau: Bladen Charter School and Bladen Community College. The county government work force operated on a two-hour delay. The public library system was closed until 10:30 a.m.

The most significant snow totals, according to the NWS office out of Raleigh, were in the state’s northern counties.

Those included 4 inches in Youngsville, 3.8 in Franklinton and 3.3 in Roxboro. Other totals included 3.1 inches in Wendell; 2.8 in Garner, Henderson and Mebane; 2.5 in Raleigh, Falls Lake, Benson, Roanoke Rapids and Efland; 2.3 in Lucama; 2.2 in Cary; 2 in Goldsboro, Durham, Wake Forest, Smithfield and Fuquay-Varina; 1.9 in Clayton; 1.7 in Holly Springs; and 1.5 in Siler City.

On the NWS report for Asheville Regional Airport, the light snow report was for fewer hours than in Elizabethtown. The total precipitation reported there was 0.27 inches. In Hickory, it was 0.16.

The forecast in Bladen County during the weekend includes the temperature getting back toward or above 60. There is a chance of 70 degrees next week.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Snow dusted the vines of Lu Mil Vineyard overnight Thursday. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-4-022520-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A trace of snow dotted the rows of blueberry bushes at the Cypress Creek Huckleberry Farms. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-3-022520-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

A wooden fence was the resting place for flakes of snow that fell overnight Thursday into Friday along a stretch of N.C. 210 in Bladen County. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-2-022520-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

These bales were a soft landing spot for for flakes of snow that fell overnight Thursday into Friday in Bladen County’s Colly Township. A significant portion of the county didn’t receive much of anything. Wind chill at the airport in Elizabethtown dipped to 22 degrees. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-1-022520-1.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Camp Bowers, in White Oak https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-9-022520.jpg Contributed photo

Camp Bowers, in White Oak https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-8-022520.jpg Contributed photo

Camp Bowers, in White Oak https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-7-022520.jpg Contributed photo

Camp Bowers, in White Oak https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-6-022520.jpg Contributed photo

Camp Bowers, in White Oak https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_snow-5-022520.jpg Contributed photo

