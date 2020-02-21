Bladenboro Police Department gets face lift

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Lt. Kevin Rouse (left) and Chief William Howell have both spent a lot of time working on the renovations at the Bladenboro Police Department. -

BLADENBORO — Curb appeal is just a hint of what’s happened at the recently renovated police station on Main Street.

Fresh paint, flooring and a more organized interior have all been a part of the process that Police Chief William Howell and Lt. Kevin Rouse have been working on.

“It was first damaged in Hurricane Florence,” Howell said. “The windows upstairs got blown out. Water was coming in upstairs and it flooded the downstairs, and there was mold.”

First it was replacing the windows then the remediation of the mold issue and then came three new rooms out of a space that was just open before. New carpet and laminate flooring came in and the inside was painted, with the lobby area gray with white trim.

While all this was happening after the storm, Calvary Church let the Police Department use its building as a temporary spot to keep everything moving. Bladenboro used it rent-free for ahile, then paid rent.

“The inside of the department is a lot more appealing and up to date,” Howell said. “To me it’s a night and day difference.”

Now they have an evidence room, a property room and an office. Before, property went into a little closet.

“The evidence was upstairs,” said Rouse. “And there was a Western style coffin table, like in the old movies. It was cut like that. It was real dark in there, with that table and the dark paneling.

“It seems like everybody has more uplift, a more up spirit, coming to work. With Howell coming in we have had a lot of transition and we have had a lot more upgrades done and stuff, and more involvement with the officers.”

“The awning that was on there was coming apart,” Howell said.

Rouse said that on Aug. 8 of this year, he will have been at the department for 15 years.

“It’s been a total new transition, but it’s been a good transition,” he said.

The awning outside was donated by Boost the ’Boro and the Bladenboro Garden Club. Fresh landscaping is also a work in progress.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

