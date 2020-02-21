‘Light Recital’ by David Pickett is first-place winner

David Pickett - Contributed photo David Pickett's 'Light Recital' was captured in May 2018 in an area where the mountains of North and South Caorlina meet. -

KINSTON — David Pickett, whose maternal family roots are in Bladenboro, won first place in the 39th annual Community Council for The Arts National Competitive Exhibition and Show 2020.

Pickett’s “Light Recital” was in a competition with more than 150 works of art from across the United States. All can be viewed at The Arts Center, 4o0 N. Queen St. in Kinston through March 28.

The fine arts photographer said “Light Recital” was captured in May 2018 in an area where the mountains of North and South Caorlina meet. It was nearly a one-mile walk and a rugged climb down from a gorge. After spending nearly two hours shooting the scene from various perspectives technically and artistically, Pickett knew he had captured an image filled with peace and beauty, and that was soul moving.

Pickett’s pictorial art prints “Nature’s Prayer Closet” and “Surrender” were also selected into the overall juried show.

Since 2016, he’s had eight juried selections, including two that won awards. In 2018, “Wooden Octopus” was third in the 37th annual Community Council for The Arts National Competitive Exhibition competition.

