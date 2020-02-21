FFA fundraiser ongoing at Tractor Supply Co.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Helping the Future Farmers of America through its ongoing fundraiser with Tractor Supply Co. is as easy as visiting the Elizabethtown location at the intersection of Peanut Road and West Broad Street, or going to the website TractorSupply.com.

Each year, the Grants for Growing campaign coincides with the National FFA Week, supporting hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.

Donations can be made through March 1. Each grant will fund projects within the same state from which the funds were donated. A year ago, national contributions were $970,121. That helped more than 24,000 students.

Grants will be awarded on Aug. 1. Applications from local chapters will be made this spring.

More information is also available at FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_tractor-supply-co.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_FFA.jpg