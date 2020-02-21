Soil & Water contest winners include 12

ELIZABETHTOWN — District winners in the N.C. Association of Soil & Water Conservation contests have been announced.

District winners advance to area competition, with a chance to compete for best in the state.

Competing with the theme “Wetlands are Wonderful,” the respective first- and second-place winners include:

• Posters, third grade: Noah Stephens, Emereau; Maycee Kinlaw, Elizabethtown Christian.

• Posters, fourth grade: Halle Nobles, Dublin Primary; William Lopez, Bladen Lakes.

• Posters, fifth grade: Miakoda Patrick, Emereau; Jaida Harrison, Elizabethtown Middle.

• Essay, sixth grade: Jena Packer, Emereau; Takyla Cowan, Elizabethtown Middle.

• Slide show, sixth grade: Jayden Dew, Elizabethtown Christian.

• Public speaking, seventh grade: Triniti Bullard, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

• Public speaking, eighth grade: Gideon Berry, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

• Computer-generated poster, ninth grade: Kaleigh Gaskins, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.

Judges for the competition were Jake Comer, Quail Forever; Barbara Kidd, youth educator; and Rodney Musselwhite, Farm Service Academy.

