Soil & Water contest winners include 12

ELIZABETHTOWN — District winners in the N.C. Association of Soil & Water Conservation contests have been announced.
District winners advance to area competition, with a chance to compete for best in the state.
Competing with the theme “Wetlands are Wonderful,” the respective first- and second-place winners include:
• Posters, third grade: Noah Stephens, Emereau; Maycee Kinlaw, Elizabethtown Christian.
• Posters, fourth grade: Halle Nobles, Dublin Primary; William Lopez, Bladen Lakes.
• Posters, fifth grade: Miakoda Patrick, Emereau; Jaida Harrison, Elizabethtown Middle.
• Essay, sixth grade: Jena Packer, Emereau; Takyla Cowan, Elizabethtown Middle.
• Slide show, sixth grade: Jayden Dew, Elizabethtown Christian.
• Public speaking, seventh grade: Triniti Bullard, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.
• Public speaking, eighth grade: Gideon Berry, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.
• Computer-generated poster, ninth grade: Kaleigh Gaskins, Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy.
Judges for the competition were Jake Comer, Quail Forever; Barbara Kidd, youth educator; and Rodney Musselwhite, Farm Service Academy.