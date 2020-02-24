Bladen County Special Olympics deadline Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Forms of athletes and volunteers are due Friday for this year’s Bladen County Special Olympics.

This year’s Special Olympics will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9 at Elizabethtown Middle School.

Tessia Williams, the local coodinator, said that she is looking forward to all the excitement and smiles from the former athletes the most. She said those interested in volunteering or participating can call her at 910-862-4136, ext. 10026.

“We need tent donations, bottle water, plain chips, rice crispy treats, and money donations to help us buy the T-shirts for the athletes,” she said.

The tents give the participants a place to get out of the sun when it gets hot. Often, they are super sensitive to heat and cold, so they need that shelter.

Williams said her other challenge comes from getting all the athletes’ physicals done.

“I’m just trying to be extremely organized,” she said. “The Special Olympics runs smoother when it is organized and everyone is informed of his or her jobs and duties.”

She said DJ Al Boogie will return, as will the East Bladen soccer program led by Jay Raynor. The Eagles set up and run Olympic Town.

“Southeastern Health Care is helping us with athletes’ physicals again, which we are so grateful for,” Williams said. “Some of our athletes would not be able to participate if Southeastern Health Care did not help us out. They come to our schools and do the physicals for our students.”

Smithfield Foods will be feeding everyone again this year, she said.

“They feed all the volunteers and athletes and we would not eat without the support of Smithfield,” she said. “They bring staff to cook and serve us. It is truly a blessing.

“Dan’s Golf Cart Sales has let us borrow golf carts every year to help.”

The golf carts are a particular help with older athletes that get tired and need to rest in a tent, plus it also helps the elders to and from the parking lots.

“Bladen Lakes Primary School has an amazing principal, Dia Collins-Thomas, who is our announcer,” Williams said. “She lets us borrow tents from her school along with walkie-talkies”

Ice is provided by Taylor Ice, which keeps water bottles nice and cold for the athletes. The Bladen Country Sheriff’s Office always takes pride in running the Olympic torch every year.

Williams had high praise for Bladen County Schools as well, adding that the maintenance department works extremely hard to help Special Olympics happen.

“When they see me, they start smiling,” she said. “They know I want something!

“It is so heart-warming to see our community come together and help each other out,” she said.

Sarah Smith returns as the field director.

“Plus we have the amazing Special Olympics committee who I could not do it without,” Williams said.

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

