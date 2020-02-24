TAR HEEL — Michael Inman has been elected to represent District 4 on the N.C. Pork Council.

Inman has been employed by Prestage Farms since November 1991 and is a sow service representative. His farm is a third-generation family farm that grows corn, soybeans, peanuts and Coastal Bermuda grass in addition to their 6,400 head nursery contracted with Smithfield, a release says.

His term is for three years.

Goldsboro’s Jim Lynch was elected president of the Board of Directors, and Lorenda Overman of Goldsboro is the vice president. Everett Johnson is the immediate past president.

Christina Phillips of Wallace was reelected to represent District 4, and Jay Foushee of Roxboro was reelected to represent District 1.

Josh Coombs of Clinton joins Inman as a new representative for District 4.

Eightteen district directors make up the board for the Pork Council. Other board members are from allied industries and meat processors.

