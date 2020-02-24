No bail: Suspect in Clarkton triple murder makes first court appearance

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal Taurean Reshaul Johnson, 36, of Clarkton, made his first appearance on video conference before District Court Judge Scott Ussery on Monday at noon. His next court appearance will be March 16. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bail for Taurean Reshaul Johnson was denied Monday when he made his first appearance in District Court.

Appearing through a video teleconference before Judge Scott Ussery, the 36-year-old from Clarkton is facing three charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder. Lawmen say he entered a residence about 1:30 Sunday morning and killed 60-year-old Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 27-year-old Ronnie Lebert Kelly and 30-year-old Catrice Lacole Murchison. Hazel Epps, 69, survived the shooting.

The shooting happened in a single-wide mobile home in the 70 block of Tina’s Lane, off N.C. 211. This is on the western side of town. Tina’s Lane is a cul-de-sac.

“The defendant will be represented by James Payne out of the Brunswick County Bar,” Ussery said.

There is the possibility of capital charges pending review by the Office of the District Attorney. The prosecution was represented by Assistant District Attorney Adam Whitaker.

Ussery said Johnson’s next hearing date will be March 16 for probable cause.

Johnson was identified as the suspect early Sunday and lawmen throughout the southeastern United States were put on alert to help detain him. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said he surrendered to lawmen on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after the shooting.

