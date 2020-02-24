Library changes: E’town closed Friday, Saturday; hours change in Clarkton, Bladenboro on Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — In addition to a previously announced closure Saturday, the Bladen County Public Library has set additional closure and hours of operation changes.

The Bladen County Public Library’s branch on Cypress Street in Elizabethtown will be closed Friday in addition to Saturday, as was previously announced. The closure is necessary for renovations that can’t be completed during normal operating hours.

The Clarkton Public Library and the Bridger Memorial Library in Bladenboro will operate with different hours on Friday. Those libraries are open 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 6 p.m.

