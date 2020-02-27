ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 welcome two new members earlier this month.

Woody Horton and Randolph Keaton were approved by the membership, and welcomed into the club by President Anne Beyer.

Rotary meets weekly on Wednesdays at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

Contributed photo

Woody Horton (center) and Randolph Keaton (right) were approved by the membership, and welcomed into the club by President Anne Beyer. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_rotary-members-022820.jpeg Contributed photo

Woody Horton (center) and Randolph Keaton (right) were approved by the membership, and welcomed into the club by President Anne Beyer.