Chemours protest scheduled; nearly 11,000-member Facebook group shut down

FAYETTEVILLE — A protest is planned outside the Fayetteville Works complex that is home Chemours in early March, with a few faces coming back to continue their fight against PFAS contamination.

But most noteably, perhaps, will be the absence of several faces.

Beth Kline-Markesino of the North Carolina Stop Gen-X In Our Water, a nonprofit group, is shutting down the group of nearly 11,000 members, and closing it for good.

“I know there are some people that will be celebrating tonight that our group is closed,” she said. “DuPont, Chemours, Department of Environmental Quality, Cape Fear Public Utility Association and a bunch of politicians.”

“Our group was never created for them. It was created for our communities and the people in it that we love and wanted to protect.”

Glenn Thearling and Kathleen Gallagher have also been working in the group, whose primary focus has been a non-political informational source regarding PFAS contamination and effects.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known by the acronym PFAS, are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX and many other chemicals. Their full effects on the body have not been determined.

“Some people wanted to get political and we would block and remove them, they didn’t like that, they wanted to post their political information on our large site,” she said. “We wanted to always keep it about our water contamination for our members. People never came to our site to find out who to vote for, they came to our site to find out what reverse osmosis systems to buy, or if their water was causing cancer.”

Her group swelled to over 11,000 members, and was ran for three years.

“We are grateful if we were able to help anyone in the time our page was up,” she said. “We know we were no experts, but we were three caring citizens that wanted clean water and to inform our communities and we hope they got something out of it.”

Jane Jacobs will be coming out again for the protest, which will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the Cumberland County side of the plant on N.C. 87. She is a water protector for the Cape Fear Tuscarora Tribe, and participated last time.

“We are going back out there,” she said. “This is about awareness and letting people know. We are expecting a big turnout.”

She led groups out in October.

“We need to keep the heat turned up,” Jacobs said.

News about the contamination of the Cape Fear River came in June 2017, following a report from the StarNews newspaper of Wilmington. Numerous public meetings by various entities have been highly publicized by newspapers, television stations and social media.

As of last Friday, no permit to protest had been filed in Bladen County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_chemours-2.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

