Two concert series merge into one, the Sunset Jams

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal file Taylor Wheeless, 11, and Kelly Barefoot (not shown) are thoroughly entertained by the comedic attempts of Bo Barefoot while they all share a dance last July at the Summer Sounds Concert Series. Cool Heat brought the melodies, and a turnout of a couple hundred enjoyed a warm evening. -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Bladen County concert series spearheaded by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce have become one and been given new dates and frequencies.

The chamber says Sunset Jams is the name of the new series. That was also the name for White Lake’s series; Elizabethtown operated under the Summer Sounds moniker.

The series will shift from Thursdays to Fridays, and be 7 to 10 p.m. The first is at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown on May 1, following by dates at Goldston’s Beach on June 5, July 10 and July 31.

The Farmer’s Market hosts dates Sept. 11, Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, the latter in conjunction with the Pork & Beats Festival.

No acts were announced. The chamber plans to fill the slots with beach, classic rock and Motown.

