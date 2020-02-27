Eastpointe makes donation to Elizabethtown Police Department

ELIZABETHTOWN — Eastpointe recently made a donation to the Elizabethtown Police Department of Narcan nasal spray, an opioid overdose reversal medicine with naloxone.

William Sellers made the presentation to Lt. Mark McMichael and Chief Tony Parrish. They were joined by Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson, the leader of the Bladen County Substance Abuse Task Force.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

