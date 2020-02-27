BLADENBORO — Widows Helping Widows Overcome is a support group in the making and will be meeting March 9 at 10 a.m.

The group’s purpose is to help widows who have lost their soulmates overcome the loss of their beloved husbands. The meeting is the first for the group, one that will determine if there is interest to move forward.

The meeting is in the fellowship hall at Center Road Baptist Church, 2484 Center Road in Bladenboro.

For more information, contact Gloria Dove Allen at 910-863-4582.

VStock