Career and Job Fair slated Tuesday at Bladen C.C.

DUBLIN — Multiple organizations are sponsoring a job and career fair Tuesday at the Bladen Community College auditorium.

Prospective job applicants should arrive ready to greet, and impress, the vendors. Resumes should be in hand to give to prospective employers.

The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The college is at 7418 N.C. 41 West.

Sponsors of the fair include the NCWorks Career Center of Bladen County, Bladen Community College, The Lumber River Workforce Development Board, Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Bladen County Schools and the American Job Center.

Information about the fair should be directed to the NCWorks center in Bladen County; the phone number is 910-862-3255. Ann Garrett, at extension 203, is the lead contact.

