RALEIGH — Eleven awards from the N.C. Press Association were brought back to Elizabethtown on Thursday night by the staff of the Bladen Journal.

Four first-place distinctions were won, three were second place, and four were third place. These include BladenJournal.com named best in the state for breaking news coverage for the second consecutive year, and earning second place in General Excellence for Websites also for the second straight year.

The statewide industry recognition came during the evening’s Awards Ceremony for the editorial contest, and during a luncheon for the advertising competition. This year’s contest drew more than 4,000 entries from better than 100 newspapers from across the state, and were judged by industry peers from the West Virginia Press Association.

For the second year in a row, the Bladen Journal was recognized for excellence in its online and print platforms. Awards were won among advertisements, photography, news reporting, editorial writing and sports. The newspaper competes in what is known as Division B, for community newspapers with print circulation of 3,500 to 10,000. The contest period stretched from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019.

The 11 awards eclipsed last year’s seven, which was as many as the newspaper had won combined in contests of 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Erika Jay and Cristal Graham were first-time winners for the newspaper. Emily M. Williams, former team members Kimberlee Shaw and Chrysta Carroll, and Alan Wooten have previously won NCPA awards and added to their totals.

Jay won first place in Use of Humor Ads, for a Johnson Law Firm spot. She also was third for Motor Vehicle Ad, one created for Bladen Offroad.

In addition to Breaking News Coverage, other first place awards were for Business Writing and Election/Political Reporting.

The website breaking news award, for coverage of Hurricane Dorian in September, was shared by Williams and Wooten.

The business honor was for a story on Michael Inman’s hog farm in Tar Heel pairing up with Phinite. Wooten did the reporting and Shaw handled print presentation.

The election/political reporting award was for Williams’ work on a visit from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Robert Wilkie, the secretary of Veterans Affairs, who stopped in Melvins’ to meet with veterans.

In addition to General Excellence for Websites, other second-place awards were for Beat News Reporting and Photo Page or Essay.

Graham, Williams and Wooten share primary responsibilities for the website. Carroll and Wooten handled the beat work for coverage of Hurricane Florence. Shaw designed the page with Williams’ writing and photos that highlighted last year’s Old Fashion Planter’s Day in Ammon.

The third-place awards were for Appearance and Design, Editorials and Sports Columns.

Shaw and Wooten had responsibility for the print publication appearance entry, which was from two September editions. Wooten submitted editorials crafted on hog farm nuisance lawsuits, election fraud in the 9th Congressional District, and water safety at White Lake. The sports columns written by Wooten highlighted a Carolina running back who fumbled at the goal line late in a game his team would eventually lose but courageously answered every question and was last to leave the interviews afterward; the Duke at Carolina basketball game, highlighting the mutual respect of the two programs; and the diamond love of baseball moms with the ages 9-10 Dixie Youth Baseball all-stars from Elizabethtown that qualified for the World Series in Ruston, Louisiana.

In addition to the two category repeats of BladenJournal.com, this was the second year in a row the newspaper took second place in Beat News Reporting, and the second year in a row Wooten’s sports columns placed.

