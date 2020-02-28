ELIZABETHTOWN — Three locks and dams on the Cape Fear River in Bladen County have officially been requested by the state of North Carolina.

The Department of Environmental Quality, in a release Friday afternoon, said it submitted a letter of intent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The state wishes for Congress, which has authority, to de-authorize the facilities in order for the state as a nonfederal entity to take possession.

The entire process is estimated to take two to five years to accomplish.

The locks and dams are numbered 1, 2 and 3. They are, respectively, at the southern end of the county near East Arcadia, in Elizabethtown and in the northern end of the county near the Chemours Co. and the Cumberland County line.

In the release, DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan said, “Maintaining the locks and dams is essential to protect water quality and water supply for our communities, as well as to improve fish passage, and enhance flood mitigation and resiliency. State ownership of all three locks and dams creates future stability, ensures that all interests are represented, and protects these environmental and cultural resources that are so important to our citizens.”

The locks and dams were built during a different transportation age more than 100 years ago. Commercial navigation of the Cape Fear River, for those same purposes, ended about 1995.

It is at Lock and Dam No. 2 that the town of Elizabethtown has specific interest. It has a 25-year lease in place for 23.5 acres of land adjacent to the facility; this is the location of Browns Landing, one of seven recreational facilities the town maintains. There are 21 years to go on the lease.

“We just want that 23.5 acres conveyed to the town,” Town Manager Eddie Madden said at a planning retreat earlier this week, reiterating that the town has no interest in maintaining anything that’s in the water. “We are a small player amongst the giants in the region. We have to be intentional right now.”

He said the town has invested there with hopes to continue a long-term development of a primitive campground and other projects. Elizabethtown also operates and maintains Browns Creek Nature Trail and Bike Park across Broad Street.

State House Rep. William Brisson is in favor of the state taking ownership.

The City of Wilmington has authored and approved a resolution seeking Lock No. 1.

The comment period for the disposition study ends on Friday of next week. The Corps released a draft of the study that is being evaluated. That document is on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District website and can also been reviewed at the Elizabethtown Town Hall. Comments may be submitted via email at SAWCFLDDispositionStudy@usace.army.mil.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal