Coronavirus: Bladen County Hospital to implement restriction

ELIZABETHTOWN — Coronavirus measures have reached Bladen County Hospital.

Cape Fear Valley Health said Friday afternoon that a change will begin Monday in accordinance with the latest guidelines from the CDC. Patients under isolation precautions will only be allowed one visitor, a release from Cape Fear Valley said.

Those patients’ rooms are identifiable by signage and a blue bag on the door containing personal protective equipment.

There are no other restrictions being implemented. This change is due to growing concerns around the world about the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, and the virus that causes it, SARS-CoV-2.

Cape Fear Valley said people should call ahead before visiting their doctor, emergency department or urgent care if they are experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath and have visited China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea within the past 14 days.

When able, everyone should use use alcohol-based hand sanitizer or throroughly wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds to prevent the spread of germs and disease. The release said hospital staff can instruct visitors on proper handwashing hygiene or they can go to https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/.

Anyone with questions about the coronavirus can call a hotline established by the N.C. Division of Public Health. The number is 866-462-3821. There is information about it on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

Cape Fear Valley Health says the restriction also helps in the fight against the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 15 people died last week from the flu, bringing the 2019-20 season total to 115. Flu season began Oct. 1, and this year will last beyond the usual March 31 ending to May 16.

The Novel Coronavirus Task Force is a state entity created in February and led by State Health Director Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson and Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. The panel’s chief job is to continue coordinated activities between state and local agencies and the federal government, particularly the CDC.

Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said the federal government is prepared to to assist states if the coronavirus spreads significantly across the country — an eventuality he called unlikely.

Coronavirus testing will reach every state, federal health officials say. The CDC said Friday two more Americans have tested positive from a group of quarantined passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, bringing the national total to 62.

More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800. It has reached more than 60 countries.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

