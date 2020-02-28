ELIZABETHTOWN — No lawmen will be criminally charged in connection to a November hostage situation near downtown that ended with the fatal shooting of a suspect.

District Attorney Jon David said Friday afternoon, via a release from his office, he has met with the family of Lance Edward Smith informing them of his decision before announcing it publicly. He offered his office’s “complete investigative file available for inspection by the civil attorney of Mr. Smith’s family, should they choose to retain one.”

Because he died, there are no charges against Smith.

“I am grateful for the skill and professionalism of all officers involved,” David said in the release. “Although the incident ultimately ended in the death of Mr. Smith, the outcome could have been far worse save for the heroic actions of the officers. The law enforcement officers on scene are to be commended for negotiating the peaceful surrender of the female hostage.”

Nine officers fired 65 shots at Smith, hitting him six times on Nov. 22 near North Owen Street. He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Lawmen were called to the area that morning, finding Smith had taken hostage a woman who on Nov. 13 had taken out a domestic violence protection order against him. Elizabethtown police were first on the scene, and later joined by the sheriff’s offices of Bladen and Brunswick counties.

The situation lasted nearly three hours. He positioned the woman as a human shield between himself and lawmen, David’s office said in a summary of the events. When he let her go, he was commanded to put down his weapon; instead, he stepped out and fired at officers, who returned gunfire.

Smith was hit six times in and about the chest, abdomen, hand and legs. He died about nine hours later in Wilmington’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center. No officers were injured.

Lawmen recovered a .38 revolver and five spent shell casings near where Smith collapsed.

The case was reviewed by the State Bureau of Investigation. David says his office reviewed witness statements, photographic and video evidence, scientific, ballistic and medical evidence, personnel records, and other pertinent investigatory documentation. He also met with his senior staff before making the determination not to charge any officers, the release said.

No lawmen will be criminally charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a hostage situation from November. The scene played out near North Owen Street, just off downtown in Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal