BURGAW — Bladen County Farm Bureau board members and county members recently attended a meet and greet luncheon with the American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding.

The event was held at the Burgaw Depot.

Contributed photo https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_farm-bureau-meet-greet-022520.jpeg Contributed photo