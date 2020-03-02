ELIZABETHTOWN — The leadership of the Boy Scouts in the Lakes District of the Cape Fear Council came together for a luncheon Thursday at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

Allan Adams, an assistant district attorney for Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick counties, brought a message that parallels his daily life work with that of what scouting is for him.

“There are kind of four things that we focus on, and I am tying that back into my life as a Scout person,” he said.

“You have the theme of ‘Be Prepared’ which is the scout motto,” he said. “Then you are taught certain ethics about giving back to a community and looking after people who are less fortunate. That’s going to be our victims. And in some cases that is going to be people who come into the criminal justice system through errors they make.”

Adams encourages cooperation while working with law enforcement to make communities safer.

“We are working with the child advocacy center, and that is currently going right now,” he said. “We will be fully up and running in another two months.”

Fourteen scouts from the Lakes District achieved the coveted rank of Eagle Scout in 2019, contributing over 2,500 hours of community service.

Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Daniel Robertson (left), is the Council Coordinator for Bladen and Columbus countyies Anna Clark (right) is the luncheon chair. Allan Adams, assistant district attorney for Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick counties, shared how scouting was a part of his daily life in his career. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Scouts-1.jpg Emily M. Williams | Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal