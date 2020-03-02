Emereau student third in art DOT aviation contest

RALEIGH — Summerlin Ward, a student at Emereau: Bladen Charter School, earned third place in the annual Aviation Art Contest of the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The statewide competition had more than 2,400 entries. The theme was “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.”

The winning entries will be displayed in the N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh. It can also be viewed on the Division of Aviation’s Facebook page. The work of all 30 finalists will be on the DOT’s Flickr site.

According to a release, the were selected after two weeks of voting by local art teachers, aviation experts and employees with NCDOT’s Division of Aviation. The artwork was judged on creativity, adherence to the theme and technical quality. In addition to cash prizes for the winners and their schools, the top three students in each age division will have their artwork submitted to the National Aviation Art Contest.

Ward competed in the intermediate division, for those born between 2006 and 2009. Daniel Kim of Carnage Middle School in Cary was first, and Sofia Sande-Fernandez of of Alston Ridge Middle School in Cary was second.

Other divisional winners included:

• Junior (born 2010-2013):

1st: Beckman Case Clawson, of McAdenville, Ida Rankin Elementary.

2nd: Michelle Selin Park, of Fayetteville, Berean Baptist Academy.

3rd: Bria Louise Ma, of Fayetteville, E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary.

• Senior (born 2002-2005):

1st: Cassidy English, of Lillington, Harnett Central High.

2nd: Kailyn Becker, of Apex, Apex Friendship High.

3rd: Hyunmin Ra, of Fayetteville, Berean Baptist Academy.

