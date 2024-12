ELIZABETHTOWN — The annual St. Patrick’s Day Fun Day is March 14 at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. with a 5K fun run and continue until 2 p.m.

To register for the run, contact Stacy Kinlaw at 910-862-4591.

All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Bladen County.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_St-Patrick-s-Day-Fun-Day.jpg