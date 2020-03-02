March 7

• Through the Storm, 10 a.m., Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. 242 in Elizabethtown. Hosted by N.C. Disability Rights. Topics: hurricane preparedness, hurricane recovery, overview of the storm after the storm, disaster response activities, scams and exploitation alerts, FEMA forms review and a summary of available local, state and federal resources. Lunch provided. Information: Iris Green, 919-856-2195, ext. 229.

March 8

• Emereau: Bladen Board of Directors retreat, 1:30 p.m., 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown.

March 9

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

March 10

• Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, 8 a.m., Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center, 450 Smith Circle, Elizabethtown.

• Substance Abuse Task Force, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Navigating Grief, 3 p.m., Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 103 E. Dunham St., Elizabethtown. Topic: Hope for the Holidays. Register: 910-515-6689.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

March 11

• Diabetes Forum, 5:30 p.m., Baldwin Branch Baptist Church.

March 12

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.

March 17

• Chamber luncheon, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. Cost: $10.

• Emereau: Bladen Board of Directors, 5 p.m., 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

March 18

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 20

• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

March 21

• Clarkton Farm Fest, 8 p.m., Clarkton Entertainment Center, 10289 College St. in Clarkton.

March 23

• Bladen County commissioners special budget meeting, 5 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

March 24

• Presidential Installation, Bladen Community College, time TBA.

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building.

March 27

• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.

• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

March 28

• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.

