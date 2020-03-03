Four contested races in today’s Bladen primaries

ELIZABETHTOWN — Super Tuesday has arrived.

Voters head to the polls today in the North Carolina primaries, including four contested races in Bladen County for county commissioner. In all, six county commissioners seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 3 general election.

Polls open across the county today at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Being decided today are spots for an at-large Democrat, District 2 Republican, and both the District 3 Democrat and Republican.

Expected but not guaranteed is that the at-large Democrat spot is largely already decided. Four candidates filed and three will move forward to November. Candidate William Moore said in January that he was withdrawing his bid. That is expected to move incumbent Michael Cogdell, Greg Taylor and Mark Gillespie forward.

However, Moore’s intent to withdraw came after the deadline to do so. His name is on the ballot, and should he be among the top three, he’ll have a decision to accept or decline.

Republicans Ray Britt and David Gooden, both incumbents, are also vying for at-large seats and already are on the November ballot. From the field of six, three will be elected to the commission.

Also being decided today, in District 2 incumbent Daniel Dowless is challenged by Rodney Hester. The winner will run unopposed in November.

In District 3, the race among Democrats is between Jimmie Smith and Steve Patterson, and the Republican contest includes Ken Register Jr., Judy Bowen and Dr. Danny Ellis. One Democrat and one Republican advance to November. Ashley Trivette represents the district and decided not to file for reelection.

Also, the presidential year election cycle will include the President of the United States, one U.S. senator, the representative for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 7, as well as our state’s governor, cabinet offices and members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

Bladen County, for the first time, held Sunday voting during its early voting time period that closed on Saturday. The early voting totals at three one-stop sites was 3,126. Through last Tuesday’s Board of Elections meeting, there had been 19 of 17 absentee-by-mail requested ballots returned.

The U.S. House District 7 seat primary pits Democrats Christopher Ward, Robert Colon and Mark Judson.

In the governor’s race, Gov. Roy Cooper is challenged for the Democratic spot by Ernest Reeves. The Republican primary has Lt. Gov. Dan Forest against Holly Grange.

The lieutenant governor’s race is crowded on both sides. Democrats running include Bill Toole, Terry Van Duyn, Chaz Beasley, Yvonne Lewis Holley and Ron Newton; Republicans include John L. Ritter, Mark Robinson, Scott Stone, Andy Wells, Buddy Bengel, Deborah Cochran, Renee Ellmers, Greg Gebhardt and Mark Johnson.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

