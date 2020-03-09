ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department has released its latest inspection grades for restaurants, cafeterias, nutrition sites, meat markets, school buildings, and residential and group homes.

The following are those grades for restaurants:

• Galigo’s Family Restaurant, 100 percent, Clarkton, on Feb. 11.

• Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 26.

• Hwy 242 Grill, 99 percent, Ammon, on Feb. 5.

• Melvins’, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 19.

• Cypress Creek Grill, 98.5 percent, Garland, on Feb. 6.

• Taqueria El Rey, 98 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 4.

• B&C Catering, 97.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Feb. 7.

• Dona Mary, 96.5 percent, Garland, on Feb. 6.

• Dove’s BBQ, 96 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 4.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 95 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 5.

• Red’s Deli, 94.5 percent, White Lake, on Feb. 14.

• Melton’s, 93.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 17.

• Minute Man, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Feb. 3.

• China Town, 93 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 14.

• Burney’s Sweets and More, 93 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 18.

• Subway, 93 percent, Tar Heel, on Feb. 21.

• Tienda Y Antonjitos Lupital II, 91.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 3.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 90.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 28.

• Fresh Foods Deli, 90 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 10.

• Diamond Dave’s, 90 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 26.

The following are those grades for cafeterias:

• East Bladen High, 100 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 24.

• Plain View Primary, 99.5 percent, Tar Heel, on Feb. 7.

• Dublin Primary, 99.5 percent, Dublin, on Feb. 13.

• Elizabethtown Middle, 99.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 19.

• Bladen Lakes Primary, 99 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 5.

• Bladenboro Primary, 99 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 12.

• West Bladen High, 99 percent, Bladenboro, on Feb. 24.

• West Bladen Assisted Living, 93.5 percent, on Feb. 12.

The following are those grades for nutrition sites:

• Clarkton, 97 percent, Clarkton, on Feb. 11.

The following are those grades for meat markets:

• Food Lion, 98.5 percent, Elizabethtown, on Feb. 18.

The following are those grades for pre-kindergarten facilities:

• Dublin Primary, Superior, Dublin, on Feb. 13.

The following are those grades for residential or group homes:

• Bladen County Group Home, Approved, Bladenboro, on Feb. 19.

