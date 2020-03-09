ELIZABETHTOWN — Five people are facing charges related to trying to get drugs into the county jail.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it has charged Zikee Demitrious Thompson, Logan A. Sykes, Robert Diquan Phillips Jr., Justin Erin Andrews and Angela Christine Darby. Lawmen say letters with “controlled substances behind the stamps” were intercepted.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the substances as buprenorphine and naloxone, both of which are used to treat narcotic addition and both of which are often abused.

Thompson, Sykes, Phillips and Andrews were inmates at the Bladen County Detention Center. Darby has not been arrested as of Monday’s news release.

Bail for the four was set at $250,000 for Thompson, $100,00 for Phillips, $30 for Sykes and $5,000 for Andrews.

