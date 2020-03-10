TAR HEEL — Tar Heel Middle School had several winners recently at the state convention for Beta Club.

Noah German was first in color photography and fourth in math; Awnnica Ringer was second in poetry; the porfolio group of Samantha Woodell, Hannah Richardson, Gracie Fairclotb, Violet Allen, Kiera Lewis, Madison Holder, Alina Chavez earned third place; Alex Basilio Ortiz was third in science; Ellie Kinlaw was fourth in jewelry; the book battle group of Oliver Freese, Melissa Garcia Ortiz and Ethan Wil-Dey was fifth; and Armando Reyna Vicenio was fifth in social studies.

The school also competed in ‘Songfest,’ a first for Tar Heel. The club wrote and performed, including using sign language, their song about Beta Club.

