TAR HEEL — Tar Heel Middle School had several winners recently at the state convention for Beta Club.
Noah German was first in color photography and fourth in math; Awnnica Ringer was second in poetry; the porfolio group of Samantha Woodell, Hannah Richardson, Gracie Fairclotb, Violet Allen, Kiera Lewis, Madison Holder, Alina Chavez earned third place; Alex Basilio Ortiz was third in science; Ellie Kinlaw was fourth in jewelry; the book battle group of Oliver Freese, Melissa Garcia Ortiz and Ethan Wil-Dey was fifth; and Armando Reyna Vicenio was fifth in social studies.
The school also competed in ‘Songfest,’ a first for Tar Heel. The club wrote and performed, including using sign language, their song about Beta Club.
Contributed photo
