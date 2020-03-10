ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County will have a seat at the table for the Regional Waccamaw River Watershed Study grant.

Commissioners on Monday night authorized participation through a resolution. It comes with a $20,750 price tag, the cost to each of four counties participating with a match in the $415,000 grant.

Columbus and Brunswick counties in North Carolina, and Horry County in South Carolina, are also a part of the group. Dean Morris, director of Soil & Water Conservation for Bladen County, and Danielle Darkangelo, of Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development, appeared before the commissioners.

“We’re glad to have a seat at the table,” Commissioner Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins told them after approval.

The grant will begin the process of finding solutions to flooding that exist from the Atlantic Ocean in Horry County back through the Waccamaw River Watershed. The river doesn’t run through Bladen County, but a significant area along the western side of the county does empty into it extending from near Tar Heel and Dublin through Bladenboro, Clarkton and to the East Arcadia area.

In previous discussions with the board, Morris explained part of Bladen County’s flooding issues can be traced to how difficult it is for water to flow the last few miles to the ocean. Hurricanes amplify the problem.

The board’s 41-minute meeting included a 14-minute closed session, after which no action was taken.

Capt. Jeff Tyler was not present for a presentation honoring him for service to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office upon his retirement. Chairman Ray Britt extended congratulations and thanks to him on behalf of the board for the small audience that attended.

Commissioners, acting as the Water District Board of Directors, gave approval to a proposal from LKC Engineering that awards contracts related to Phase IV of a water project. The contracts include a more than $2.4 million pact with Herring & Rivenbark, a pact of more than $800,000 to Bill’s Well Drilling Co., and a deal of more than $2.1 million to Fortiline Supply.

Respectively, these cover installation of 27 miles of 2-inch through 6-inch water main; installation of a new water supply well located along Guyton Road and a system-wide SCADA system; and replacement of approximately 6,540 water meters and the implementation of a new water meter reading system.

SCADA is an acronym for supervisory control and data acquisition.

Bids for two properties were accepted by the commissioners. They also approved Corporate Drive as the name a juncture of road off Martin Luther King Drive on the south side of the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway.

An update to the rules of procedure for the board, as presented by County Manager Greg Martin, will be adjusted and brought back to the board in two weeks. When done, it will clarify that naming assets — such as roads, bridges or structures — will follow a protocol of being introduced at a board meeting, a public hearing will take place at the next regular meeting, and at a third meeting the item can be considered for action.

The policy is expected to be clear that action will not be taken at the time of a public hearing.

Contributed illustration

A road south of the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway will be named Corporate Drive and connect with MLK Drive. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_commissioners-corporate-drive-031320.jpg Contributed illustration

A road south of the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway will be named Corporate Drive and connect with MLK Drive.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal