Library programs scheduled in Clarkton and Elizabethtown

CLARKTON — The Bladen County Public Library has announced several programs for the month.

On Wednesday at the Clarkton Public Library, “Stretches and Strengthening” is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.. This will be modified movements and followed by a light lunch. To register, call 910-647-3661, or go by the library.

On March 17 at Clarkton, ages 2 to 10 are welcome to help find “Tricky Leprechaun.” This is from 6 to 7 p.m., and will include games, stories and some food. To register, call 910-647-3661, or go by the library.

On March 24 at the Elizabethtown branch, participants will enjoy games of Bingo! from 6 to 7 p.m. There is no cost to play. To secure a spot, register by calling Leigh Cromartie at 910-862-6990.

