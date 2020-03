ELIZABETHTOWN — The 2020 Convention of the Bladen County Republican Party is March 23 in the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Services Center.

Registration opens at 6 p.m., precinct meetings are at 6:30 and the program begins at 7.

The guest speaker is Tom Kakadelis, of the American Family Council.

The party encourages all registered Republicans to attend, and welcomes all conservative voters whose registration is unaffiliated.

The Powell-Melvin building is at 450 Smith Circle.

