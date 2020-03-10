BLADENBORO — The Bladenboro Historical Society has found itself in the path of a revitalization and rejuvenation of the art gallery that’s on the second floor.

Debra Justice, president of the art society, is spearheading the painting of room and office, with the walls being a light cream color with white trim.

“I thought that we had to go through the historical society, to agree on it,” she said. “I thought that they would be difficult, but they didn’t. They agreed on everything.”

“We had wanted to change the woodwork. Before it matched the walls, and it was off white, and now it is white.”

The room, which was full of cracked and peeling paint and sad-looking ceiling tiles, is now fresh and airy thanks to her efforts and those of the painting team, DC Construction, that donated their time.

“So what I did was I put it out to 13 different painters, and I hand-wrote requests,” she said.

She sent them out in batches, with hopes that someone would set up and volunteer their time to paint the gallery.

“I told them where we were and everything and prayed over the requests,” Justice said.

“They did spraypaint the ceiling in here,” said Henry Singletary, who recently had a photography exhibit in the gallery. “If they had tried to do a brush or roller, probably some of the tiles would fall.”

Parts of the building are aging, but this room is taking shape.

“I’m excited,” he said. “Those guys did a real good job.”

DC Construction is owned by David and Cynthia Dicicco, and they donated some paint, as well as their labor. Paint was also donated by Cape Fear Hardware of Bladenboro and Lumber River Trading True Value Hardware out of Lumberton.

Two other companies also offered their painting services, CertaPro Painters of Fayetteville and Top to Bottom Cabinetry and Home Improvements of Whiteville. Bladen Builders Supply had also offered a discount on paint.

The gallery will soon be home to another art show, and when that is in place the gallery will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 to 4 p.m.

