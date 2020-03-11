School board considering new K-8 school in Tar Heel

ELIZABETHTOWN — Investigations are underway for the potential for a kindergarten through eighth grade school to serve in the Plain View school district.

How big of a building, and how many students were the first questions, with logistics and building material being the next concerns.

Plain View Primary School is a pre-K through fourth grade school on Chick Foot Road in Tar Heel. Tar Heel Middle School serves grades five through eight on N.C. 87, in the building that formerly housed Tar Heel High School prior to West Bladen High School being built.

West Bladen is grades nine to 12.

“They say that the optimal area is 800 students,” said Russell Worley, maintenance director for the county schools. “That’s as far as cost-wise and being funded and so on. That number works better than others.”

“The idea would be that we know that we are going to build a K-8 building,” said Dr. Robert Taylor, the school district’s superintendent. “So we wanted to bring that now so that all board members will have an opportunity to give feedback and their thoughts on it.

“I know that the facilities committee could meet and consider that, and send out minutes and everything from their meeting. So what we want to hear isfeedback from the entire board about what you want that to look like.”

Taylor said when the board determines how many students the school would serve, it can determine where those students would reside.

“That is the one part of the county that is growing,” Taylor said. “That’s the most logical place to put it.”

The next step is the RFP, or request for proposal, which would include the size of the building and architectural design. Taylor said there should be $30 million available, with a three to one match from the state. The state budget, if passed, also has a $10 million school bond in it, part of which could be applied to cost.

Once that financing numbers come into play, the next step would be a discussion with county commissioners.

“When the high school debt is retired, there is $900,000 that is going to be freed up,” he said, “that we can use for whatever purpose, current facilities, retiring debt, new debt.”

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_schools-bcs.jpg

Emily M. Williams Bladen Journal

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.