Final ballots approved; no changes in Bladen County outcomes

ELIZABETHTOWN — Voting totals were released Wednesday in Bladen County that were updated with final absentee-by-mail and provisional totals included.

There were no changes to the four contested races central to Bladen County. All results are unofficial pending certification by the state.

The five-member board met on Tuesday to judge acceptance of the final ballots. Canvass of the results is Friday at 11 a.m.; state canvassing is next Friday.

There were 32 absentee-by-mail ballots, three of which had no signature and one that came after the deadline for postmarks. Six provisionals our of 34 were approved.

Those approved were entered into a tabulator and the results were released Wednesday morning in an email from Chris Williams, the Bladen County director.

The closest race drawing attention was the county commissioner primary among Republicans in District 3. On Election Day, Dr. Danny Ellis finished 13 votes ahead of Ken Register Jr., just outside of the threshold of 1 percent for asking for a recount.

The new totals were unchanged, with Ellis having 444 votes and Register 431. Judy Bowen was a distant third with 236.

In the county’s other contested races, the updated results are the same as the night of the primary:

• County commissioner, District 3 Democrats: Jimmie Smith 900, Steve Patterson 524.

• County commissioner, District 2 Republicans: Rodney Hester 811, Daniel Dowless 698.

• County commissioner, At-Large Democrats: Michael Cogdell 1,854, Mark Gillespie 1,609, Greg Taylor 615, William Moore 158.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Vote-2020-check-1.jpg