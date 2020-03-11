ELIZABETHTOWN — Emereau: Bladen Charter School hosted Sheriff Jim McVicker recently.

The sheriff spoke with Junior Beta Club members “about the qualities of being a great leader. He spoke about loyalty, integrity, honesty, service and dedication, all of which are part of the Beta mission,” a release from the school says.

National Beta Week was celebrated March 5-9, and students provided breakfast for the staff and performed random acts of kindness. On Wednesday of the week, members spent time reading to the elementary students.

Contributed photo

Sheriff Jim McVicker visited and spoke with Junior Beta Club members at Emereau recently.

Junior Beta member Tyler Eason, a fifth-grader, reads to Finn Johnson and Mark McMichael in a kindergarten class.

