Coach Jeff Atkinson organized the inaugural fundraiser for gym equipment at Dublin and Plain View primary schools.

Staff from each school played a volleyball match, and the Dublin Peanut Festival donated $500.

Staff from Plain View Primary and Dublin Primary schools collaborated to raise money through a volleyball match.
Good sportsmanship for the fundraiser was evident with principals Vanessa Ruffin of Plain View and Haley Cheshire of Dublin.
Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell draws a prize with the help of Jeff Atkinson.
Before the match, everyone stood for the national anthem.
Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell gets a hug from Dublin Primary Principal Haley Cheshire.
Team Dublin
Team Plain View
Holding a ceremonial check with Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell is Coach Jeff Atkinson (left) and festival Chairman Richard Sibbett.
