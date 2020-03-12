Coach Jeff Atkinson organized the inaugural fundraiser for gym equipment at Dublin and Plain View primary schools.

Staff from each school played a volleyball match, and the Dublin Peanut Festival donated $500.

Good sportsmanship for the fundraiser was evident with principals Vanessa Ruffin of Plain View and Haley Cheshire of Dublin.

Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell draws a prize with the help of Jeff Atkinson.

Before the match, everyone stood for the national anthem.

Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell gets a hug from Dublin Primary Principal Haley Cheshire.

Team Dublin

Team Plain View

Holding a ceremonial check with Peanut Festival Queen Alyssa Bell is Coach Jeff Atkinson (left) and festival Chairman Richard Sibbett.