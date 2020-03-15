DUBLIN — Bladen Community College spring break has been extended a week.

President Dr. Amanda Lee responded with the move following an announcement late Saturday afternoon by Gov. Roy Cooper, in which he closed public schools for the next two weeks. Lee, in a letter to the college family, said staff will report to campus unless sick or supicious of having been exposed to the coronavirus, or if in a high risk population.

Lee said the college administration is monitoring developments and will make adjustments accordingly.

Classes are scheduled to resume March 23.

At 6:30 Saturday night, there were no cases of the coronavirus in Bladen County.

