RALEIGH — Court systems in North Carolina are on pause for 30 days, the state Supreme Court says.

Justice Cheri Beasley made the announcement on Friday, and it came within hours of District Attorney Jon David saying the courts of Bladen, Columbus and Brunswick counties would be on hold for this week. The state order includes courts in all 100 counties.

“We will be doing our part to help slow the spread of coronavirus,” Beasley said at a news conference.

There are exceptions. Juvenile cases and emergency cases, such as with domestic violence, will continue. Also, any proceeding that is constitutionally guaranteed to criminal defendants also continues without delay. The same applies to first appearances and hearings for matters like bail, probable cause and probation.

Beasley said if there’s a compelling reason for a case delayed to not be delayed, judges can be asked to reconsider and make a decision.

Beasley said trial court judges will have a wide latitude of discretion.

County status is available at nccourts.gov/closings.

In the release from the DA’s office, David said, “Our goal is to reduce the spread of infection by limiting the number of people who are required to come to the courthouse.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal