Dublin Peanut Festival oyster roast full of support

ELIZABETHTOWN — Richard Sibett and the Dublin Peanut Festival crew were working diligently getting oysters ready at Lu Mil Vinyard on Saturday.
The funds raised went to the Peanut Festival scheduled for Sept. 19. The pageant will be Sept. 12.
Vicki Sibbett said special thanks were extended to the McDaniel family, the White Family, Ron Taylor at Lu Mil and Dublin Boy Scout Troop 622, and all their supporters.
The Dublin Peanut Festival crew handles cooking outside by the General Store.
David Hursey and his daughter Cristin Hursey were putting a hurting on some oysters at the roast, and she said it’s been a longstanding family tradition.
Brenda Brisson greets everyone and takes care of tickets at the cash box during Saturday’s oyster roast benefitting the Dublin Peanut Festival. She said she’s been a longtime supporter.
Tables were decked and ready at the general store at Lu Mil.
Tim McDaniel was fries up fish at Saturday’s oyster roast for the Dublin Peanut Festival. Braeleigh Hunt stops to take a bite.
