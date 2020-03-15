Coronavirus: White Lake Water Festival decision expected about mid-April

WHITE LAKE — Thirty days out is the projected amount of time Mayor Goldston Womble believes is necessary to render a decision on holding the 42nd annual White Lake Water Festival.

Like other government and organizational leaders, Womble and the town are closely monitoring the coronavirus. Residents have already been encouraged to avoid coming inside Town Hall unless absolutely necessary, being asked to use the drive-thru window whenever possible or to simply call.

The festival is May 15-16 and generally known as the traditional start of the summer season at the lake. Thousands come here for two days of sun and fun at and around the water of this residential resort community with about 800 year-round residents.

“In my mind, I would think we would need about 30 days out,” Womble said Sunday afternoon. “I’m just going to be taking a wait and see approach for the next approximately three to four weeks. At that point, I think we’ll know a whole lot more. We’ll know about issues with coronavirus.

“Without a doubt, my feeling is always that you err on the conservative side. I don’t want to take a chance with people’s health. I spent this morning at the Baptist church. We called off the services for today, and probably will be for a few weeks to come. If you don’t go ahead and do, for example, call off the services, instead of acting you’re reacting. I want to be acting when it comes to what we’re going to do at the lake. When you start reacting, you’re already too late.”

Many entities have already begun canceling or postponing events. The NCAA, for example, has already wiped out all springs sports championships, and that includes the College World Series held in mid- to late June. Pro, college and high school sports seasons have paused, unsure of when they will restart.

On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a directive that prevents gatherings of 100 or more. For the state-owned lake, there are no public access areas. Only a few streets dead end at the lake; all property otherwise is privately owned, including Goldston’s Beach that draws thousands during the summer but is closed during the winter.

“It’s two months off, but we’re not planning on making some announcement at the last minute,” Womble said. “We have to decide and give people notice, but we’re not to that point.”

In its commissioners meeting Tuesday night:

• The board approved a lake stewardship officer position, which is a part-time job. The hire can be made before the end of the fiscal year June 30.

• Dates of May 9 and Sept. 12 were announced for lake cleanup.

• Commissioners approved contracts to Temple Grading and Construction Co. in the amount of more than $1.5 million for the first phase of sanitary sewer system improvements. That total includes a change order to an original bid of more than $1.9 million. A second contract of $159,983.33 was awarded to Combs Technologies.

The $2.2 million project drew four bids ranging from more than $4.6 million to Temple’s pre-change order bid of $1,997,609.50.

The meeting was adjourned until March 31 at 6 p.m. to continue as a budget retreat.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

