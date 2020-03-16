ELIZABETHTOWN — Administrative staff with Bladen County Schools emerged from a Sunday afternoon meeting offering a plan for the district while the state-mandated shutdown of schools ensues.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday directed all public schools to close for two weeks in response to the coronavirus threat. Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said after Sunday’s meeting that the schools would move forward with a plan for feeding students, getting academic work to students, and deciding which school employees report to work.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are optional workdays for staff; they are not allowed to bring children to school with them. Taylor said the governor has assured everyone “will be paid during the crisis,” and that at some point a decision will be rendered from state lawmakers and the governor on whether any time has to be made up or will be forgiven.

In academics, Taylor said by the end of the day Monday principals will have reached a decision on whether assignments will go out digitally or by paper-pencil. Teachers have until Wednesday to finalize their lesson plans.

”Some of the teachers have already shared with students,” Taylor said. “They were anticipating this, and there are some of them if you tell them to be prepared for it, they go ahead and do it.”

In the case of high school students, “They have a laptop,” Taylor said. “They just need the internet, and they can access that by going to another school if need be.

“In lower grades, we’ll decide if we push out devices for the lower grades.”

Because Bladen County has pockets without internet access and students who would be challenged to come to the school without bus transportation, Taylor said the district is prepared to make alternative arrangements as necessary.

“If a person doesn’t have internet, they would be able to come to the school,” he said. “If they don’t have transportation, that’s when we want them to reach out to us and tell us what they can do.”

In regards to feeding students, Taylor said the district will feed both students in Bladen County Schools and students of private or charter schools.

The following is the feeding plan:

• Free “Grab-n-Go” meals will be offered to any child or young adult ages 1-18 while the district is closed. This includes breakfast and lunch, and begins Monday.

• Seven feeding sites have been established. They are open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and signs on campus will direct traffic.

These are at Bladen Lakes Primary School, 9554 Johnsontown Road outside of Elizabethtown; Bladenboro Middle School, 910 S. Main St. in Bladenboro; Clarkton School of Discovery, 10000 N. College St. in Clarkton; East Arcadia School, 21451 N.C. 87 near Riegelwood; Elizabethtown Middle, 1496 U.S. 701 in Elizabethtown; Tar Heel Middle, 14888 N.C. 87 in Tar Heel; and West Bladen High, 1600 N.C. 410 between Bladenboro and Dublin.

• The packages include a hot meal for lunch for that day, and a breakfast to heat the next morning.

• Those unable to go and make pickups can contact the school adminstration to consider alternatives.

The school board met on Friday in an emergency meeting. There, Taylor outlined what steps the district had taken, and a resolution was passed that granted the superintendent specific authorities for action during the state of emergency.

The resolution, in part, grants Taylor the ability to:

• Act without regard to any conflicting Board of Education policy to promote the safety and well-being of students and staff in relation to COVID-19. This includes entering contracts in excess of $30,000.

• Modify school calendars, change and set school hours and bell times, assign and reassign students, and utilize school facilities as he deems necessary to promote the safety and well-being of of students and staff in relation to COVID-19.

• The board “will indemnify, defend, and hold the Superintendent harmless with respect to any decision made in good faith pursuant to the expanded authority provided” by the resolution.

The resolution is in effect for as long as the governor’s state of emergency declaration remains in effect.

Since last Wednesday, changes have been rapid. The state athletics association on Thursday announced the suspension of its seasons, starting with Saturday and running through April 6.

“It’s been extremely busy,” Taylor said. “But, I am accustomed to it. It’s sort of like the hurricane with the unknown. We await direction from DPI and the governor’s office, and then use what flexibility they give us.

“We’re familiar with what questions people will ask, from food to pay to all those things.

“A lot of questions, but everything asked, we’ve anticipated.”

Taylor emphasized that any parents with questions should call their respective schools.

The Department of Public Instruction gives much of the direction with academic standards to be maintained.

Taylor said there have been some conversations about prom and graduation. Most are preliminary and there has been no definite action.

“At this point, we’re probably going to have to cancel prom,” Taylor said. “We might have a modified version.”

With graduation, the 100-person rule will be a catalyst for the decision.

“The most we can do now is hope by the time graduation rolls around this won’t be a problem,” Taylor said. “If we are still in this situation, we’ll have to do some kind of graduation that might be remote.”

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal