Coronavirus: Bladen C.C. graduation decision needed by first half of April

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is at or ahead of the curve on the coronavirus.

Dr. Amanda Lee, president of the college, said Sunday that advice has been coming steadily from the N.C. Community College System, of which the school is one of 58.

“The things that the system office is advising, Bladen is already doing,” Lee said. “We’ll get together on Monday and talk converations on what we’re doing the week after.”

The college has extended spring break through this week, not bringing students back before next Monday. That date could change.

A twin celebration for Tuesday of next week is already postponed. There, the $6.5 million Continuing Education and Workforce Development Building and the nearly $2 million STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility were to be feted in a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The new buildings are the first on the Dublin campus since 2010.

The other half of the celebration was a luncheon in Lee’s honor. She is the college’s fifth president, having started her tenure Feb. 1, 2019, but yet to have any kind of ceremony distinguishing the selection.

Lee said the state system has offered encouraging efforts, and as well so have several agencies that incorporate the college’s work with veterans and licensing boards.

As for the last week, it has been a series of adjustments that accelerated.

“It’s a moving target. As soon as you make a decision, you invariably get a phone call,” Lee said.

Graduation on May 14 is among the most significant dates on the calendar yet to be changed.

“Any event that is 100 or more, it needs a 30-day window to do or undo plans,” Lee said. “So that’s the first week in April.

“It’s just unchartered waters. We’re not going to rush to pull everybody back together in this environment.”

Lee authored a letter to the college family last week. In it she said the school was “relying on the expertise and updates from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the Bladen County Health Department, and the N.C. Community College System.”

She also said:

• All campus special events are canceled or postponed until further notice.

• All nonessential travel for employees is suspended. Exceptions will be reviewed by the president on a case-by-case basis. It is strongly advised that virtual options be utilized when available.

The president also wrote, “Bladen Community College is committed to ensuring that our students receive the education for which they have enrolled and that they make continued progress toward graduation. While there have been no cases reported in Bladen County at this time, the health and safety of our campus is our highest priority. Faculty, please begin to prepare your coursework to migrate to an online format should the need arise.”

Sunday, Lee said that some coursework cannot be completed through use of the internet. For those curriculums, the college will need to make decisions once the virus peaks or is in decline, and seeing how that fits the calendar.

“We are hopeful that with the warm weather and your vigilance that this will be a short event,” she wrote. “Please stay healthy.”

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

