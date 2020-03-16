Three injured in Sunday shooting

CLARKTON — Three people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at Oak Dale Homes, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says.

The investigation, as of Monday morning, had not yielded the capture of any suspects. The Sheriff’s Office released the names of those injured: Leon Roberts, Matthew S. McCall and Crystal J. Powell.

All three are residents of Clarkton, and all were sent to hospitals for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting is “an isolated incident.” The department release did not say if it was connected to a shooting in Clarkton on Friday.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is asked to call 910-862-6960.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sheriff-3.jpg