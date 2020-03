ELIZABETHTOWN — All events at each location of the Bladen County Public Library are canceled, Director Kelsey Edwards said Monday morning.

The move was made in response to the coronavirus global pandemic.

This includes children’s preschool story time.

The library remains open in Elizabethtown, Clarkton and Bladenboro.

