Community calendar

(All items subject to change)
March 17
• Emereau: Bladen Board of Directors, 5 p.m., 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown.
• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.
March 18
• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
March 20
• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.
March 21
• Clarkton Farm Fest, 8 p.m., Clarkton Entertainment Center, 10289 College St. in Clarkton.
March 23
• Bladen County commissioners special budget meeting, 5 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
March 24
• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building.
March 27
• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.
• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.
March 28
• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.
April 2
• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.
April 4
• Bladenboro Spring Fling.
April 6
• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
April 7
• Election Day, primary, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.
• Loss and Recovery, 6 p.m., Foundation Church, 909 Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. This gathering is for those dealing with addiction or loss of any kind.
• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.
• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.
April 9
• Bladen County Special Olympics, 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.
• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.
April 13
• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.
• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.
• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.
• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.
April 14
• Chamber luncheon, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. Cost: $10.
• Substance Abuse Task Force, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.
• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.
• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.
• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.
April 15
• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.
April 20
• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.
April 21
• Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Awards Luncheon, 10:30 a.m., Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown.
• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.
April 25
• Kelly Spring Fest, 10 a.m., Kelly Ball Field.
• Bladen County Relay for Life, 11 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.
April 28
• Bladen Community College trustees retreat, 2 p.m.
• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building in Elizabethtown.
