Community calendar

(All items subject to change)

March 17

• Emereau: Bladen Board of Directors, 5 p.m., 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

March 18

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

March 20

• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

March 21

• Clarkton Farm Fest, 8 p.m., Clarkton Entertainment Center, 10289 College St. in Clarkton.

March 23

• Bladen County commissioners special budget meeting, 5 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

March 24

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Spinners Court Community Building.

March 27

• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.

• Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m., Dreamworks, 1001 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown.

March 28

• 28th annual Old Fashion Planter’s Day, 9 a.m., Ammon.

April 2

• Dublin commissioners, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

April 4

• Bladenboro Spring Fling.

April 6

• Elizabethtown Planning Board, 6 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

• Elizabethtown Town Council, 7 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

April 7

• Election Day, primary, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Bladen County Health and Human Services Board, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Loss and Recovery, 6 p.m., Foundation Church, 909 Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. This gathering is for those dealing with addiction or loss of any kind.

• Clarkton Town Board, 6 p.m.

• Tar Heel Town Board, 6 p.m., multi-purpose building.

April 9

• Bladen County Special Olympics, 10 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.

• Bladen County Fire Association Meeting, 7 p.m., Kelly Fire Department.

April 13

• Health & Human Services Agency Advisory Council, 5:30 p.m., Health Department conference room.

• Bladen County Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board of Education public meeting room.

• Bladenboro Town Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber.

• East Arcadia Town Council, 7 p.m.

April 14

• Chamber luncheon, noon, Cape Fear Farmer’s Market, Elizabethtown. Cost: $10.

• Substance Abuse Task Force, 2 p.m., Bladen County Health Department conference room.

• Boost the ’Boro, 6:30 p.m., Bladenboro Farmers Market.

• White Lake Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Council Chambers.

• Airport/Economic Development Board, 7:30 p.m., Airport Terminal.

April 15

• Elizabethtown Parks and Recreation, 1 p.m., Elizabethtown Council Chamber.

April 20

• Bladen County commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Commissioners Meeting Room, Bladen County Courthouse.

April 21

• Bladen County Soil & Water Conservation District Awards Luncheon, 10:30 a.m., Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, 195 Vineyard Drive, Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown DAV, 7 p.m., VFW Building at 109 Hill St. in Elizabethtown. Robert Curtis Hester Chapter No. 99.

April 25

• Kelly Spring Fest, 10 a.m., Kelly Ball Field.

• Bladen County Relay for Life, 11 a.m., Elizabethtown Middle School.

April 28

• Bladen Community College trustees retreat, 2 p.m.

• Bladen Housing Authority, 6 p.m., Benjamin Manor Community Building in Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Cal2-4.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_sg-community-events-4.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Cal3-4.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Cal1-4.jpg

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.

Editor’s note: Submit items to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition, Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition.